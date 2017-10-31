Their costumes may be ready to go, but children in some southern Maine homes may have to wait a bit longer to go trick-or-treating.

Some towns are rescheduling trick-or-treating activities in the wake of the storm that left two-thirds of the state without power, while other towns say it will be up to parents to decide if it is safe enough to go out Tuesday night.

In Yarmouth, town officials suggest parents wait until Friday to go trick-or-treating. Lebanon and North Berwick officials encouraged parents to keep their children home Tuesday night because of safety concerns.

Brunswick postponed its annual Halloween parade and trick-or-treating until 4:30 p.m. Friday because of storm cleanup. Cape Elizabeth public safety officials recommend families wait until Saturday to go trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treating will be held Friday night in Bath and Topsham.

Cumberland officials sent a message to residents saying they had received questions about whether Halloween activities will be postponed.

“Halloween is not a town regulated event and we wouldn’t like to get involved in the facilitating of when people can/should celebrate,” the message said. “If power is not restored by this evening, we ask parents to encourage their children to be safe while trick-or-treating.”

In Portland, officials also urged trick-or-treaters headed out Tuesday to be extra careful and watch out for downed trees, debris and power lines. The city said people should not trick-or-treat on streets where houses are without power.

The annual neighborhood parade that starts at Underwood Park in Falmouth has been canceled, but Halloween festivities are still on, according to town officials. Because many neighborhoods are without power, the town has partnered with local businesses to host trick-or-treating. More than 30 businesses along Route 1 and in West Falmouth will welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 to 6 p.m. Participating businesses will have an orange balloon out front.

Biddeford police have asked trick-or-treaters to stay away from streets in the city that are still without power.

In southern York County, several towns typically hold trick-or-treating the night before Halloween. Berwick held Halloween activities as scheduled because the downtown area had electricity. Town hall and the fire department hosted trunk-or-treat events for trick-or-treaters.

Officials in Kittery postponed Halloween events from Monday to Tuesday. Kittery police said trick-or-treating will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and officers will be out to help everyone safe. Police urged parents to bring extra flashlights, glow sticks and reflectors because many streets are still without power.

