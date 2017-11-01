The city of Augusta and American Red Cross opened an emergency warming center and overnight shelter today at the Augusta Civic Center to help those still without power in Kennebec County.

Those in need can go to the north wing of the civic center, according to a press release from Fire Chief Roger Audette.

Workers with a tree removal company cut sections from a large tree leaning on utility poles in Knox on Tuesday. Staff file photo by David Leaming The Augusta Civic Center will open as an emergency warming center and overnight shelter at 3 p.m. today. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan Out-of-state power crews get their assignments Wednesday morning at the York weigh station off the Maine Turnpike. Crews from Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, along with crews from Canada, have been helping to restore power to the state after Monday's storm. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“There will be food, cots and blankets at the shelter,” according to the press release. “Anyone going to the shelter should remember to bring a pillow and any prescription medications that they may need.”

As of 3 p.m., more than 30,000 people in Kennebec County did not have power, according to the Central Maine Power website. Most of them have been out of power since Monday, when a rain and wind storm blew through the state knocking out power to thousands. Statewide, the number of CMP customers without power was 195,693 as of 3 p.m.

If county residents need a ride to the shelter, they should call the Augusta Police Department at 620-8300.

In addition, some schools remained closed Wednesday.

In Regional School Unit 12, which encompasses Chelsea, Palermo, Somerville, Windsor and Whitefield, all schools remained closed Wednesday.

In RSU 2, elementary schools in Monmouth and Dresden remained closed, but the district’s other schools were open.

In Lincoln County, emergency management officials asked residents to help assess the storm’s impact by taking photos of fallen trees in the roads and public and private buildings that have been damaged, and sending those photos to [email protected] The email should have the town name and the words “public” or “private” in the subject line, and the email should also provide an address and if possible a geotag indicating the location of the damage.

“Only take pictures if it is safe to do so,” the county’s emergency management agency wrote in a Facebook post.

But in Kennebec County, emergency management officials are warning residents to not submit photos of storm damage at this point, mainly for safety reasons.

“I don’t want anybody near downed power lines,” said Art Churchill, deputy director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency. “I’d rather people not go out taking photos. If you’re close enough to take a picture, you’re not safe. Every line is live until CMP tells you otherwise.”

Right now, Kennebec County officials are mainly focused on getting people to shelters and getting power restored, Churchill said.

This story will be updated.

Kennebec Journal staff writer Charles Eichacker contributed reporting.

