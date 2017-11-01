Central Maine Power acknowledged that it is having technical problems with the website set up to estimate when power will be restored to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses that have been in the dark since a Sunday night storm swept through the state with heavy rains and massive winds.

The company has been directing customers to its website for updates, but acknowledged Wednesday that the total number of outages and their locations may not be accurate. It also said it is trying to fix the problem.

The announcement comes as the state’s largest power outage in history entered its third day, and customers who are still in the dark are anxious for any information about when electric service will be restored.

“We are aware of the problems with the web listings and we are trying to work through them,” Gail Rice, a CMP spokeswoman, told the Portland Press Herald. “But if people don’t see their street or town, it doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about them.”

Rice was unable to say specifically what was wrong with the site, which had been showing the number of outages throughout the service area growing by nearly 5,000 at mid-afternoon. Outages rose from 190,994 at 1:08 p.m., to 197,576 at 2:52 p.m., before dropping to 195,693 five minutes later, according to the site.

It’s possible, she said, that power had to be taken down for a short time in a neighborhood, for instance, to replace a nearby utility pole or downed wire.

Rice also was unable to say why some town-specific information was incorrect.

A striking example was Chebeague Island in Casco Bay. The website showed the town having a total of 560 customers, but only eight without power.

Kim Munroe, the wife of the fire chief, said the entire island was down on Tuesday, but the website didn’t show that. Munroe and Viktoria Johnson, the town clerk, said they couldn’t estimate how many homes were out, but it was many more than eight.

“They’ve just got one major street up and running,” Johnson said, “but all the side roads and a good part of the island doesn’t have power. I think the website from the beginning was inaccurate.”

The internet has become a powerful tool for tracking progress during power outages, but it’s not perfect, according to Susan Faloon, the public information officer for the Maine Emergency Management Agency. Faloon, who previously worked for Emera Maine, which serves eastern and northern Maine, said she recalls times when the system couldn’t keep up with the rapidly changing data entry.

“When you have large numbers and the information is changing a lot, something can go haywire,” she said.

Faloon also said she recognized that people are becoming frustrated after three days, but may not be aware of the challenges faced by utility crews. Today in Lincoln County, she said, 50 roads were still closed.

“We completely understand,” she said. “We know people are losing patience.”

On the website, CMP also noted that the outage numbers are predictions based on information for smart meters, customer reports and workers in the field. In the column called “estimated restoration,” CMP lists a specific day, but a general time — 10 p.m.

“We hope to post more specific restoration times up there,” Rice said.

Rice said customers have been calling about the outage list, and at mid-afternoon, she posted a message on CMP’s Facebook page.

“For those asking about the online outage list: Rest assured, we know about your power outage. The list and map are populated from a tool that estimates the location of power outages based on pieces of data from the Smart Meters and our crews. While this list might not show your road, please know that we are relying on sophisticated circuit maps that pinpoint every outage for us. We will continue to improve this tool and thank you for your patience as we work to restore everyone.”

