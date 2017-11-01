Two days after a fierce storm toppled trees and downed power lines across the state, Central Maine Power has restored power to nearly half of the 404,000 customers who lost electricity.

More than 212,000 CMP customers remain without power as cleanup from the storm moves into a third day. Electricity has been restored by Wednesday morning to more than half of Emera Maine customers who had lost power in northern and downcast Maine. The two companies expect most customers to have electricity by Saturday.

Officials at CMP say crews are working around the clock. More than 1,000 CMP employees worked on restoration efforts starting Monday and the workforce to grow to nearly 2,000 with the addition of hundreds of line and tree workers who arrived Tuesday from as far away as Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Crews from Canada are also working in Maine.

Of the roughly 212,669 CMP customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 53,000 were in Cumberland County and 32,000 were in York County.

By Wednesday morning, CMP had started providing estimated restoration times for some customers. Nearly all estimated times listed on the website were 10 p.m. Nov. 4.

Emera Maine had reported more than 90,000 outages Monday. That number dropped to 44,661 by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

