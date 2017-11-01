Cross Insurance, a subsidiary of Bangor-based Cross Financial Corp. and one of the largest independent insurance providers in New England, has acquired the Portland-based Holden Agency and its benefits division, Employee Benefits Solutions Inc., for an undisclosed sum.

Eric Jermyn, president of Cross Employee Benefits, and Dave Messersmith, president of Cross Insurance in Portland, will assume branch management responsibilities, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Holden Agency executives Thomas Holden and John Benoit will remain on staff and assist with management of the office, it said. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the companies did not respond to questions about the size of the combined company.

Richard Holden Jr. founded the Holden Agency in 1955, shortly after beginning his career as a life insurance agent. Officially incorporated and named the Holden Agency in 1968, the agency added both business and personal lines of insurance to its product offerings, the release said.

