The driver of a U-Haul van that nearly hit a Cumberland County deputy’s cruiser head-on before crashing into two other cars was arrested Tuesday night on multiple charges.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a U-Haul van operating erratically on Ossipee Trail in Gorham around 6:30 p.m. and minutes later the van almost hit the cruiser, police said. As the deputy tried to catch up with the van, it crashed into two vehicles near 580 Ossipee Trail West in Standish.

The van, driven by 41-year-old William Wyman, came to rest in the woods. The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles Wyman hit were uninjured. The driver of the second vehicle, Heidi Williams of Standish, was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Wyman was uninjured and arrested at the scene. He was charged with eluding and reckless conduct. More charges are pending, according to police. The sheriff’s office did not provide Wyman’s hometown.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Windham Police Department.

