Wildlife biologist Geri Vistein will give a coyote presentation at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Pumpkin Vine Farm Education Center, 217 Hewett Road, in Somerville.
The presentation will focus on the role these animals play in a farm ecosystem, and how to keep livestock safe while enjoying the benefits of these keystone predators. Vistein will discuss coyote ecology and behavior as well as good animal husbandry practices, including the use of guardian dogs.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.