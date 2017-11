FARMINGTON — A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, at the Mount Blue High School food court. Everyone is welcome.

A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and for takeouts. Organizers also would appreciate a call from those who plan to eat dinner in the food court.

To reserve a seat, call 649-5449 or 491-4287 by Monday, Nov. 20.

