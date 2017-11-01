AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., simple assault was reported on Gage Street.

9:00 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

10:54 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11:48 a.m., property was recovered on Water and Green streets.

12:53 p.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

12:57 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release, after an agency assist was performed on Green Street.

2:11 p.m., a 24-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

3 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:45 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on East Chestnut Street.

4:04 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

5:12 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:37 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Chapel Street.

6:14 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

6:18 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Green Street.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.

8:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water and Bridge streets.

8:20 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Shaw Road.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.

9:28 p.m., needles were recovered on Capitol Street.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

FARMINGDALE

Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Littlefield Lane.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Blueberry Hill Lane.

2:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at an unidentified location.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:33 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

WEST GARDINER

Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Lewiston Road.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., Tonya M. Bickford, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a mental health and well-being check was performed on Murray Street.

9:27 p.m., Marcia I. Tripp, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant about unpaid fines after an attempt to locate was performed on Bond Street.

Wednesday at 3:42 a.m., James G. Duchart, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

