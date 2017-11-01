The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White recently was honored at a silver tea teception at the Blaine House in Augusta.
She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, and Augusta’s Mayor David Rollins.
