The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White recently was honored at a silver tea teception at the Blaine House in Augusta.

She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, and Augusta’s Mayor David Rollins.

The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White, center, recently was honored at a silver tea reception at the Blaine House in Augusta. She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, right, and Augusta's Mayor David Rollins. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.