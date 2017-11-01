The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White recently was honored at a silver tea teception at the Blaine House in Augusta.

She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, and Augusta’s Mayor David Rollins.

The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White, center, recently was honored at a silver tea reception at the Blaine House in Augusta. She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, right, and Augusta's Mayor David Rollins.
The 2017 Mother of the Year Kitty White, center, recently was honored at a silver tea reception at the Blaine House in Augusta. She was presented with proclamations from Rep. Donna Doore, D-Augusta, right, and Augusta's Mayor David Rollins. Contributed photo
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →
Read or Post Comments