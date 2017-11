IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 9:53 a.m., theft was reported on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Perkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Noon, theft was reported on Burns Street.

6:48 p.m., an assault was reported on King Street.

8:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

1:09 p.m., theft was reported on Broadway.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:19 a.m., a suspicious car was reported on Jewell Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riley Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., theft was reported on Pinewood Drive.

11:45 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 5:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

9:02 a.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

10:26 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Poolers Park Way.

11:30 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

6:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Victoria Drive.

9:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:40 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Street.

11:39 p.m., a call about a fire was taken on Michael Lane.

Wednesday at 12:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:17 a.m., theft was reported on China Road.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

11:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Patterson Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Barry Hall, 28, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., Justin Albert Beauchesne, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and unlawful possession of fentanyl.

1:50 p.m., Kristi Leigh Vigue, 26, of Epping, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl and unlawful trafficking of fentanyl.

3:22 p.m., Troy David Constable, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation revocation.

9:07 p.m., Michael Anthony Dellarma, 29, of North New Portland, was arrested on probation hold.

11:36 p.m., Elizabeth H. Rich, 19, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

