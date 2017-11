The Palermo Community Library started a fund container to benefit Pam Page, a former Trustee of the Library, who recently was critically injured in a vehicle accident after dropping her children off at school. The accident happened just a few miles away.

Donations will be accepted during the Soup and Pie Social set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the library, 2789 Route 3 in Palermo.

For more information, call 993-6088, visit palermo.lib.me.us or email [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.