WATERVILLE — The Quarry Road Trails Fall Festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. All are invited to this free community event to enjoy fun activities, explore the trails and learn about winter programs, volunteer opportunities, recent updates and future plans.

Family friendly activities will include trail walks, a hill climb, hay bale maze, pumpkin bowling, apple slinging, bean bag toss, face painting, and more.

Common Street Arts and the Children’s Discovery Museum will offer giant leaf art and science project activities. Cider making and fall refreshments will be provided at no charge and 92Moose will be on and with a live radio broadcast throughout the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their mountain bikes to try out the pump track or go for a ride on the trails. CeMeNEMBA and Mathieu’s Cycle & Fitness will be available for mountain bike questions and will perform pump track demos.

Season ski passes for the upcoming season will be on sale at pre-season discounted rates and information about youth ski programs will be available.

The Quarry Road Fall Festival is the November feature event of Inland Hospital’s Let’s Go! Family Fun Series. Hospital volunteers will be on hand to stamp passports and register new participants for this free program linking families to local resources like Quarry Road Trails for year-round, free and low-cost, active family fun.

To learn more, visit inlandhospital.org or call 861-3292.

