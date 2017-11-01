Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Hoyer, who was a backup to Tom Brady in New England from 2009-11, was cut by San Francisco earlier this week after the Patriots traded second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers on Monday.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he anticipates Hoyer will take full advantage of New England’s bye week as he gets up to speed on the playbook.

“Brian’s a smart guy. He’s got obviously some years in our system and our terminology,” McDaniels said. “It will be kind of a cram session here. But I don’t expect that to take forever.

Hoyer, 32, has started 37 games in his NFL career, including six this season with San Francisco. After leaving the Patriots, he played for Arizona, Cleveland, Houston and Chicago before joining the Niners this year.

He appeared in 13 games over three seasons with the Patriots, completing 27 of 43 passes and throwing one touchdown and one interception. Undrafted, Hoyer was signed by New England as a free agent just after the 2009 NFL draft.

In 2016, with Chicago, Hoyer set the NFL record for the lowest interception percentage in a single season when he threw 200 passes and no interceptions.

