LEBANON, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have accused a woman of trying to steal a man’s car while he was dropping a child off at school.

Lebanon police say 20-year-old Sarah Pavia, of Burlington, Vermont, tried to pull the man from the car on Monday morning at Lebanon Middle School. His two children were with him.

Police said Pavia left and was later confronted by an officer who said Pavia tried to steal his cruiser. She was taken into custody.

Police said Pavia’s suspected of stealing a vehicle from Burlington on Sunday and crashing it on Interstate 89 in Lebanon. She faces charges of attempted robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property.

On Oct. 27, police in Highgate, Vermont, arrested Pavia following a chase on I-89. She was charged with driving under the influence and careless and negligent operation.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

