AUGUSTA — Kennebec Behavioral Health will host its second annual “A Night Out” comedy show and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road.

The show will feature comedians Kyron Hobdy, Dawn Hartill and Mark Turcotte.

Comedian Kyron Hobdy will perform Nov. 10 at Le Club Calumet in Augusta. Hobdy will share the stage with fellow comedians Dawn Hartill and Mark Turcotte. The event, by Kennebec Behavioral Health, will benefit KBH's Substance Use Disorder Services. Mark Turcotte photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Hobdy is a New England-based comedian who will share his views on life as a married middle-aged father of five.

Hartill is from Lewiston and is a mom to three teenage boys. She enjoys performing for audiences of all ages and sharing her observations on life, marriage and experiences of trying to excel at motherhood.

Turcotte is a married father of two and lifelong New Englander. Most of his material is mined from his tumultuous upbringing, marrying out of his league and his impending demise.

The event also will feature a variety of themed baskets for which attendees can purchase raffle tickets, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will be used toward KBH’s Substance Use Disorder Services.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit kbhmaine.org/a_night_out.

