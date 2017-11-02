Audiobody will perform at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open a half hour before showtime.

The synthesis of music, comedy and technology — AudioBody’s performance is an electronic journey into an unknown realm of seriously spectacular entertainment.

The show is an explosive mix of circus arts, relentless comedy, full-body contortion, juggling, LED light shows and live, up-beat, electronic music. The show will feature a custom 15-foot-wide drum set, electronic jumpsuits, and a complete computerized LED lighting system that can transform any space into the full AudioBody experience.

AudioBody’s multifaceted training and over 23 years of experience in the performing arts has brought them all over the U.S. and abroad. Some highlights include Disney Cruise Ships, the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, the Golden Phoenix Casino, and even The White House in Washington DC three times.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. Tickets are available noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdasy through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office or by calling 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

