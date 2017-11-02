FARMINGTON — As part of its Joint Commission compliance and readiness program, Franklin Memorial Hospital will conduct a drill that will test its Emergency Operations Plan at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. The drill will last about three hours. Passersby should not be alarmed by the large presence of emergency vehicles on campus during this time.

The drill will consist of an active shooter scenario somewhere on campus, with an influx of 10 to 15 patients. Various phases of emergency management operations will be evaluated, including preparedness and response operations, followed by a full debriefing at the conclusion of the exercise in the hospital’s Chisholm Room.

The hospital stresses that the impact of the drill on hospital operations and patient care will be of minimal consequence. Patient access to the emergency department and family access to patients in the hospital will not be impacted, yet access to the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center will be limited.

For more information, call 779-2555 or visit fchn.org.

