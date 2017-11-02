THOMASTON — Thomaston police are investigating the death of a dog that had been walking on a trail near the town’s dog park and appeared to have been shot with an arrow.

No arrow was found at the scene.

Police Chief Tim Hoppe said he and another officer combed the area about two-tenths of a mile from the dog park looking for clues as to how the 5½-year-old Border Collie mix was killed.

Peppermint, a rescue dog from Arkansas, was out with a friend of the owner and her dog between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 when the dog was killed.

“They were walking the trails right beside the dog park that go back into the woods,” Amy Joy, Peppermint’s owner, said. “The dogs run back and forth on the trails. Her dog came back to her, and was whimpering. She called and called Peppermint, and she did not come back.”

Joy said they kept walking, looking for the dog and came upon Peppermint under a tree.

“She had been shot by what looks like an arrow,” Joy said, explaining there were entrance and exit wounds in the dog’s chest.

Joy said her friend called her from the trail and was so emotional she could hardly speak.

“Her husband came down to the dog park and trails and carried Peppermint back to the car,” Joy said.

According to her friend, the dogs were not much ahead of her and she never heard a gunshot.

“When they got back to our house in Warren, we called the Thomaston police and we all went back to the trail by the dog park and retraced her steps,” Joy said.

Her friend had marked where she’d found Peppermint.

“We found no signs whatsoever of an arrow, blood, or a tree stand,” she said.

Officer Tom Hoepner and Animal Control Officer William Demmons went to Joy’s home to see the injuries to Peppermint, and said it looked like an arrow shot, according to Joy.

“We took Peppermint to All Creatures Veterinary Hospital to get an official statement on whether it was a gun or an arrow,” Joy said. She received an email from Dr. Mimi Moore that stated because it is under investigation, she is not able to give the result of the necropsy report.

Peppermint Patty was the dog’s full name, Joy said, because she was black and white like a peppermint patty… “and sweet as mint on the inside!”

“We can’t get her back, but I want to see justice done and find this person, if possible. This is a trail close to the dog park — why is it not posted for no hunting? There are people up and down these trails, it could have been a person shot,” Joy said.

“She was the sweetest dog, loved to play, loved doing agility, got along with many people and dogs alike. She was also the most faithful friend, and she was my best therapy,” she added.

Joy said she is willing to post a reward for information, but is awaiting further information from the Thomaston Police Department.

Courier Publications reporter Beth A. Birmingham can be reached at 594-4401 ext. 125 or via email at [email protected]

