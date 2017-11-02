WATERVILLE — Apple slinging, cider making and pumpkin bowling will be just some of the activities on tap Saturday at a fall festival hosted by the city and Inland Hospital at the Quarry Road Recreation Area.

The event, which is part of Inland’s Let’s Go! Family Fun Series, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public, free of charge. Participants will have a chance to walk the trails, climb a hill, maneuver through a hay bale maze, take part in a bean-bag toss, go on a winter word hunt and get their faces painted.

Common Street Arts and the Children’s Discovery Museum will host giant leaf art and science project activities.

Those who attend will get an update on future plans at Quarry Road and learn about winter programs and volunteering opportunities there.

Free refreshments will be offered, and 92 Moose will do a live radio broadcast from the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their mountain bikes to try out the pump track and trails, according to a news release issued by the Waterville Parks & Recreation Department. CeMeNEMBA and Mathieu’s Cycle & Fitness will be on hand to answer questions about mountain bikes and perform pump track demonstrations.

Season ski passes will be on sale at pre-season discounted rates and information about youth ski programs will be on hand.

Inland Hospital volunteers will stamp passports and register new people for the Let’s Go! Family Fun Series, which links families to local resources including Quarry Road trails. Year-round, free and low-cost family fun is offered through the program. Anyone wanting more information about the series is asked to call 861-3292.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

