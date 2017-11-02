With fall comes the arrival of local cranberries that can be added to many seasonal fare — from breads, salads, relishes, salsas and chutneys, to soups, grain-based entrees and desserts. As cranberries become available, it’s also a good idea to buy extra and freeze for later use.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension publishes information to help people find, grow, use, preserve and store in-season fruits and vegetables in Maine.

To order or download bulletins to fit the season, including November favorites such as Canning and Freezing Quick Guides, Let’s Preserve: Apples, Vegetables and Fruits for Health: Cranberries, Winter Squash and Pumpkins and Safe Home Cider Making, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Before preserving food, UMaine Extension educator Kathy Savoie recommends getting up-to-date information on the best methods, canners, jars and seals to use to ensure a safe result. Recommendations are available from local UMaine Extension offices and online, including upcoming food preservation workshops and how-to videos.

For more information, call 581-3188 or 800-287-0274.

