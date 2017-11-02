Firefighters on Monday morning fought a stubborn fire on three floors of a vacant mill, according to officials.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 6:34 a.m. in the front tower of the Stenton Trust Mill on River Street in the city’s downtown. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sanford fire marshal and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The building at 13 River St. that caught fire Thursday is next to the abandoned Stenton Trust Mill that burned in June. That fire was the largest mill fire Sanford firefighters have ever dealt with. More than 100 firefighters from 20 communities fought the flames overnight after the fire started June 23.

Capt. Brian Watkins of the Sanford Fire Department said the Thursday fire was reported by a 911 caller shortly after 6:30 a.m., then confirmed almost immediately by a firefighter driving past on his way to work. Firefighters knocked down the flames within about a half hour, but it wasn’t easy, he said.

“It was stubborn because the majority of the fire was in the floors,” he said. “Those floors are very old and soaked with all sorts of stuff from when they were active mills. We had three stories of wooden floors going.”

Watkins said no injuries were reported.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene and to provide station coverage.

