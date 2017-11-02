The Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket drive kicked off at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Oct. 25. Money is being raised to provide holiday meal baskets to Franklin County families in need this December.

The Chamber seeks monetary and food donations to provide as many meals as possible. Last year more than 200 families benefited from the support of area businesses, individuals and volunteers.

To make a donation or for more information, visit the chamber office at 615 Wilton Road, or fill out the donation form online at franklincountymaine.org. Monetary and food donations will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

Applications for the holiday food baskets are available online The application deadline for food baskets is 2 p.m. Dec. 1. All applications will be reviewed by the committee and granted based on eligibility and availability.

Applicants granted a basket will be contacted and baskets will be available for pick up by individual recipients between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce office.

For more information, call 778-4215 or mail [email protected]

