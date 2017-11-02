AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, after an investigation was performed on State Street.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

10:52 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Canal Street.

11:15 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Hutchinson Drive.

11:26 a.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.

12:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Old Belgrade Road and Jeff Gagnon Way.

12:13 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:14 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hutchinson Drive.

12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

1:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Industrial Drive.

1:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.

2:13 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:18 p.m., property was recovered on Armory Street.

2:52 p.m., property was recovered on St. Catherine and East Chestnut streets.

3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

3:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

3:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.

5:30 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Windsor Avenue and Cushnoc Drive.

6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

7:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

8:46 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Noyes Court.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

Thursday at 12:59 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Longwood Avenue.

6:32 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 8:52 a.m., a 52-year-old Chelsea woman was issued a summons on a charge of having a habitually truant student, on West Hill Road.

1:43 p.m., a kitchen fire was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:47 p.m., an old theft was reported on McGee Drive.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gows Lane.

9:30 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Lindenbrooke Park.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed on North Main Street.

8:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 135.

Thursday at 5:41 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

MOUNT VERNON

Wednesday at 12:37 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Sadie Dunn Road.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Road.

7:20 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Summer Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., Paige Claudette Fortin, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, after criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:38 p.m., Jonathan C. Linton, 43, of Turner, was arrested on a probation hold, after an overdose rescue was performed on Western Avenue.

