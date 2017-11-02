AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, after an investigation was performed on State Street.
9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.
10:52 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Canal Street.
11:15 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Hutchinson Drive.
11:26 a.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.
12:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Old Belgrade Road and Jeff Gagnon Way.
12:13 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:14 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hutchinson Drive.
12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
1:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Industrial Drive.
1:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Whitten Road.
2:13 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.
2:18 p.m., property was recovered on Armory Street.
2:52 p.m., property was recovered on St. Catherine and East Chestnut streets.
3:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.
3:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
3:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.
4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.
5:30 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Riverside Drive.
6:14 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Windsor Avenue and Cushnoc Drive.
6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.
7:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
8:46 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Noyes Court.
9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
Thursday at 12:59 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Longwood Avenue.
6:32 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 8:52 a.m., a 52-year-old Chelsea woman was issued a summons on a charge of having a habitually truant student, on West Hill Road.
1:43 p.m., a kitchen fire was reported on Highland Avenue.
4:47 p.m., an old theft was reported on McGee Drive.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gows Lane.
9:30 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
Thursday at 1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Lindenbrooke Park.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed on North Main Street.
8:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 135.
Thursday at 5:41 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
MOUNT VERNON
Wednesday at 12:37 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Sadie Dunn Road.
WINTHROP
Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Road.
7:20 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Summer Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., Paige Claudette Fortin, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, after criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:38 p.m., Jonathan C. Linton, 43, of Turner, was arrested on a probation hold, after an overdose rescue was performed on Western Avenue.