State officials will seek a disaster declaration for Maine in the wake of the powerful wind and rain storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Maine.

As state emergency management officials gather data to support the request for money that could help home and business owners cover their expenses from storm damage, the state’s two largest power companies continue to reduce the number of outages reported across Maine.

Federal assistance could help Mainers pay expenses not covered by their insurance policies, and state officials encouraged residents and business owners to take photos of damage – including food that spoiled – and keep receipts of repairs.

At the peak of outages, Central Maine Power and Emera Maine reported a combined 484,000 customers without power. Central Maine Power reported it had reduced the number of outages by 70 percent by Thursday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m., CMP reported about 122,000 customers without power, down from 404,000 at the peak of outages. In Cumberland County, more than 23,000 customers remained without power, while 15,000 outages were reported in York County.

Sara Burns, president and CEO of CMP, said crews are working around the clock.

“We’re making extraordinary progress,” she said. “We’re reducing the number (of outages) by 100,000 a day. As we get closer to the end, we have the harder work to do. We’re on rural roads. We may have to use four or five bucket trucks to fix one customer.”

Emera Maine reported about 24,000 customers without power at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, down from more than 90,000 outages reported shortly after Monday’s storm whipped through the state, toppling trees and downing power lines.

Both power companies anticipate restoring service to the majority of customers by the end of the day Saturday.

Burns said more than 2,300 people were working to restore power Thursday, including crews from several states and Canada.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked residents to stay away from working line crews and said CMP has requested that no one give its employees gifts.

Burns and Alan Richardson, president of Emera, asked Mainers to remember that line crews are doing dangerous work and asked people not to approach crews to ask about restoration times and be careful driving around work zones.

“We’ve gotten reports of customers doing things we say are very unsafe,” Richardson said, describing how a person propped an aluminum ladder against a power line to cut down a fallen limb.

Burns said residents using generators should also make sure they are doing so properly. In one situation, a crew was about to work on a line that was supposed to be dead, but was live because a customer’s improperly installed generator was back-feeding the line.

There are still no overall cost estimates of the damage caused by the storm.

Pete Rogers, acting deputy director of MEMA, said his agency is compiling the paperwork and data needed to show losses and damage of at least $1.9 million so the state can qualify for grants and loans from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Counties would need to meet individual limits to qualify for aid.

Rogers encouraged residents to take photos of damage – including food that spoiled – and keep receipts of repairs in case money becomes available to help individuals and businesses. If homeowners cannot afford repairs, they should contact their town’s General Assistance office, he said.

The last time Maine applied for and was granted assistance from FEMA was following a blizzard in 2015, Rogers said. State and local governments were reimbursed for about $48 million in losses during the 1998 ice storm, another weather event often cited as a similar storm in terms of impact on the state. According to MEMA, individuals or businesses received $6.5 million in government grants and loans after that storm in January 1998, which cut power to more than half of the state’s homes, in some cases for weeks, and hundreds of millions of dollars were paid out by private insurers.

Current recipients of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly called SNAP, may quality for replacement benefits following the power outages. If recipients had an extended loss of power and lost food bought with food stamps, they can apply for supplemental benefits equal to the amount lost, but not more than their monthly benefit. To request a form, call 855-797-4357.

More than 90 shelters across the state are offering residents a variety of services including food in some places, charging for electronic devices, hot showers and a warm place to stay. A complete list along with services offered is available at on the MEMA website. Residents can also call 211 for more information about shelters and warming centers.

