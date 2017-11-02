IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., a scam was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moose Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 2:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Begin Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

1:18 a.m., an incident involving hazardous materials was reported on Towne Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

6:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Thursday at 3:02 a.m., a fire was reported on McClellan Street.

3:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 11:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:35 a.m., fraud was reported at J&S Oil on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:28 a.m., a car burglary was reported at Walmart.

11:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Libby Court.

11:29 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

12:15 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Louise Avenue.

12:29 p.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

1:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Poolers Park Way.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.

4:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.

7:39 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

Thursday at 1:28 a.m., theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.

4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Albion Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Wendi Gilbert, 46, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Wednesday, Brian Coolidge, 50, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on two warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:50 a.m., Szchcrod Angelito Kenney, 24, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.

10:23 a.m., Shanna MacKenzie, 38, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

11:39 a.m., William Joseph Mclain, 56, of Clinton, was arrested on two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

3:40 p.m., Adam Joseph Tuttle, 42, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.

8:52 p.m., Paige Salisbury, 18, residence unknown, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:49 p.m., Douglas P. Barrett, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., Kati Carnegie, 25, of North Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of driving without a license.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.