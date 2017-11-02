IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., a scam was reported on Hubbard Road.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moose Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Thursday at 2:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wellington Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 9:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Begin Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.
1:18 a.m., an incident involving hazardous materials was reported on Towne Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
6:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.
11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
Thursday at 3:02 a.m., a fire was reported on McClellan Street.
3:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 11:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Todds Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:35 a.m., fraud was reported at J&S Oil on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:28 a.m., a car burglary was reported at Walmart.
11:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Libby Court.
11:29 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.
12:15 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Louise Avenue.
12:29 p.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.
1:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Poolers Park Way.
2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.
4:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
7:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on College Avenue.
7:39 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
Thursday at 1:28 a.m., theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.
4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Albion Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Wendi Gilbert, 46, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Wednesday, Brian Coolidge, 50, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on two warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:50 a.m., Szchcrod Angelito Kenney, 24, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.
10:23 a.m., Shanna MacKenzie, 38, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
11:39 a.m., William Joseph Mclain, 56, of Clinton, was arrested on two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
3:40 p.m., Adam Joseph Tuttle, 42, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.
8:52 p.m., Paige Salisbury, 18, residence unknown, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:49 p.m., Douglas P. Barrett, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., Kati Carnegie, 25, of North Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of driving without a license.