Jewish soul singer Neshama Carlebach and the Glory to God Gospel Singers will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St.

The concert is the culmination of the singer’s weekend-long residency as the guest artist at the Center for Small Town Jewish Life’s Fall Shabbaton at Colby College.

Carlebach is touring with her band and the Glory to God Gospel Singers, a soulful group of vocalists from Harlem led by Rev. Milton Vann.

A leading star in Jewish entertainment, Carlebach is continuing the legacy established by her singer-songwriter father, the late Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, considered by many to be the pioneer of Jewish modern music. Like her father, Neshama’s talent and charisma captivate and endear her to people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

She has performed and taught in cities worldwide, has sung on the Broadway stage, has sold more than a million records, and was a six-time nominee in the 2011 Grammy Awards. Carlebach also was one of the creators of the Broadway play Soul Doctor. In November of 2016, she was inducted into the Brooklyn Hall of Fame, where she received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition for her work.

Advance tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets at the door will cost $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors. For tickets call the Waterville Opera House at 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

