Drop-off locations around the multi-county ME Capital Area Team will be open to receive gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child on Monday, Nov. 13, according to a news release from Lucas Zellers, with the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, these sites will collect shoebox donations filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys for children living in poverty overseas. This year, the volunteers hope to contribute 10,000 shoebox gifts.

For a complete list of participating drop-off locations, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

