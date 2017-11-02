Our hearts are aching for the friends and families of the eight people mowed down Tuesday afternoon on a Manhattan bike path by a Muslim immigrant in a rented pickup. But even as we mourn, we shouldn’t allow emotion to dictate our response to what’s being called an “act of terror.” Though extremist policies may satisfy a desire to avenge extremist violence, they won’t stop it from happening again.

The alleged attacker — Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan — is in the custody of police, who announced Wednesday that he “did this in the name of ISIS.” The attack closely lined up with the extremist group’s online calls for its followers to use close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries. And notes left at the scene essentially said that Islamic State, or ISIS, “would endure forever,” according to police, and indicated that Saipov had been planning the massacre for weeks.

A damaged Home Depot truck remains on the scene Wednesday after the driver mowed down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday in New York. Associated Press/Mark Lennihan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Amid the fear, grief and questions, we need a leader who can unite us behind proven, well-thought-out, comprehensive strategies for preventing future tragedies. Unfortunately, the leader we have is Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the president demanded the elimination of the green-card lottery, which allowed Saipov to enter the country legally — even though federal reviews in 2007 and 2011 found no evidence that the visa program has led to terrorism.

He also implied that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who introduced the program in 1990, is essentially a culprit in the attack. Never mind that in 2013, as part of the Senate’s Gang of 8, Schumer tried to end the program.

What would a better response look like?

It would drop the focus on extreme vetting, which stigmatizes immigrants as terrorists in waiting when the Government Accountability Office has found that far-right extremists are responsible for nearly three-quarters of the deadly terror attacks in the U.S. between Sept. 12, 2001, and last Dec. 31.

It would also acknowledge that there’s no link between holding radical views and carrying out violence. In fact, as Brennan Center for Justice researchers reported earlier this year, there’s no set of reliable indicators that will tell authorities who is more likely to become a terrorist.

Finally, it would focus on the crying need for law enforcement, homeland security and intelligence resources to focus on understanding and addressing all forms of violence that threaten our safety — rather than allowing a leader bent on pushing a virulently anti-immigrant agenda to single out one group in an approach that is as unsound as it is ineffective.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.