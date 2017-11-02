The winners of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club quilt raffle were Darcy and Judy Ellis, presented by member Regina Longyear. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Mt. Blue students entering college majoring in horticulture or a similar major.

A group of quilting friends provided the quilt. Linda Cushman of Wilton pieced the quilt, Kathleen Talley of Mount Vernon, Betsey Plummer of Farmington and Linda Cushman did the applique decoration. “Tickle the earth with a hoe and the world laughs a harvest”

Contributed photo Mt. Blue Area Garden Club member Regina Longyear, left, presented Judy and Darcy Judy Ellis with the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club quilt that was recently raffled off. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Mt. Blue students entering college majoring in horticulture or a similar major. A group of quilting friends provided the quilt. Linda Cushman of Wilton pieced the quilt, Kathleen Talley of Mount Vernon, Betsey Plummer of Farmington and Linda Cushman did the applique decoration. "Tickle the earth with a hoe and the world laughs a harvest" For more information, call MarionHutchinson at 645-2067. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information, call Marion Hutchinson at 645-2067.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.