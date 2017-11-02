ROCKPORT — Rockport police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body found about 500 yards into the woods off Mt. Pleasant Road in Rockport.

Police were called to the scene near the Hope line after a hunter walking through the woods made the discovery late Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1.

Chief Randy Gagne said the department is investigating the case as an unattended death. Identification was found at the scene.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiners Office for examination and positive identification. The matter is under investigation.

Rockport Police were assisted by Camden police, the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Rockport Fire Department.

