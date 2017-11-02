Several dental offices in Maine will offer free services Friday as part of the ninth annual Dentists Who Care for ME event.

Dentists, hygienists and other staff members will volunteer their time to provide teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions for people who can’t afford regular dental care and don’t have dental insurance.

Demi Kouzounas, a dentist and co-founder of Dentists Who Care for ME, will offer free dental exams and treatment for people without dental insurance at Northwoods Dental practice in Skowhegan on Friday. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. People who plan to seek treatment should arrive early to secure an appointment because slots tend to fill quickly. Appointments won’t be taken before Friday. Referral vouchers for free services by dental specialists will be given to patients who need more comprehensive procedures.

Through the years, the program has served more than 3,500 people and provided about $1.2 million in services, said Dr. Demi Kouzounas, event organizer. Participating dentists had hoped to grow the numbers this year, but some dental offices still don’t have power because of Monday’s storm.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome new volunteers to the Dentists Who Care for ME family,” Kouzounas said. “We couldn’t see all these patients without the help of the volunteer staff. We really appreciate them, and so do the patients.”

Participating offices are: Falmouth Dentistry, 8 Leighton Road, Falmouth, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Falmouth Dental Arts, 202 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lisbon Family Dentistry, 568 Lisbon St., Lisbon Falls, 9 a.m. to noon; Dr. Alan Chebuske, 110 Auburn St., Portland, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ravin Family Dental, 40 Hannaford Drive, Scarborough, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Northwoods Dental, 27 North Ave., Skowhegan, 8 a.m. to noon.

Also planning to participate is Dunstan Dental Center, 618 U.S. Route 1, Suite 4, Scarborough, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, because of Monday’s storm, the office still didn’t have power as of Thursday afternoon. Please check www.dentistswhocareforme.com or www.medental.org for updates.

