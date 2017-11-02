Ukulele Russ will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

With a stage name like Ukulele Russ, one might imagine Hawaiian shirts and inoffensive luau music or maybe a bunch of kid-friendly songs espousing the benefits of making friends and learning to tie shoes. But that’s about as far away from reality as possible.

Russ is talented on the axe (or, as he refers to the diminutive instrument, the hatchet) and he does some pretty innovative stuff with a loop pedal and a bass ukulele that he secures to a stand with DeWalt clamps.

Plus he’s an engaging storyteller, frank and funny and highly entertaining.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for youth. For tickets, stop by Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.