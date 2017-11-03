Franklin County Children’s Task Force will offer 1-2-3 Magic workshops for caregivers of children ages 2-12.
A single session will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Children’s Task Force, 113 Church St., Farmington.
Workshops will be presented from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29, at Mallett Elementary School, 16 Middle St., Farmington; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 11, at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Mendolia Road, Rangeley.
Another single session will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. Monday, Nov. 27, at Farmington Head Start, 103 Deerfield Lane, Farmington.
The program offers parenting solutions that can be easy to learn. This course covers STOP behaviors: actions a parent or guardian would like a child to stop doing, such as whining, throwing tantrums or shouting; and START behaviors: actions a parent or guardian would like a child to do, such as cleaning their room, going to bed or doing homework.
All workshops offer free childcare and snacks.
To register or for more information, call 778-6960.