As you start your day this Friday you can expect a mild afternoon with highs reaching close to 70 in extreme southern Maine, while the rest of the area enjoys readings in the 60s.

Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid-50s, so having a day in early November closing in on 70 is certainly a treat.

With thousands of Mainers still without power, the absence of cold air is certainly welcome. I see one more day where the temperature will reach and possibly exceed 65, but that comes on Monday and there’ll be a few showers so it won’t be as easy to enjoy the warmth.

The overall pattern is seasonable with a couple of shots of precipitation but no major storms. The cold air continues to be locked up in Canada where temperatures are in the teens and 20s.

We are entering a La Nina winter and the typical pattern during these seasons is already playing out with the coldest air staying in the western part of the country. This doesn’t mean it won’t change over the coming weeks and months but when you have a La Nina present off the coast of Peru it puts pressure on the jet stream to take on a certain configuration.

A cold front will pass through the area tonight and it will turn much chillier by Saturday morning. If you have a soccer or football game or any other outdoor activity you’ll need to dress for November temperatures. Expect highs mainly in the lower and middle 50s with bright sunshine in the morning fading behind clouds in the afternoon.

A warm front will move northward Sunday evening and bring back the mild air – at least temporarily. The front will bring showers that will be limited to light showers and widely scattered. Later Monday a cold front will sweep through with a return to seasonal temperatures after another round of showers. At present the forecast calls for cool, but not cold, temperatures for much of next week.

Now that the leaves are almost completely off the trees, it’s often a race between getting the leaves raked up and the first snowfall, but right now I don’t see any pattern that will bring snow.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

