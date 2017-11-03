Augusta Bridge Club

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were: north/south — Paul Jones and Stan Mathieu placed first, Debby Gardiner and Jan Arey placed second, Priscilla and Ron Atwood tied with Diane Bishop and Patricia Damon for third; east/west — Jeanine Kivus and Rosemarie Goodwin placed first, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley placed second, and Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest placed third. Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami placed first, Debby Gardiner and Paul Mitnik placed second, Diane Bishop and Patricia Damon tied with Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington for third place.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Bridge winners on Wednesday were: Joan McClay placed first; Kay O’Brien placed second and Jackie Berry placed third.

Thursday bridge winners were: Jerry Sandidge placed first, Nancy Platt placed second and Jackie Cowperthwaite placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Fairfield Bridge Club

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

Waterville Bridge Club

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.