NORTH ANSON — Approximately 260 Carrabec Community School students of its 265 student body participated in the fall Walking School Bus event on Oct. 18.

Candy LeBeau, the 5210 School Champion, scheduled the first of two walks for the school year.

Charlee Davis, left, and Breanna Rainville, right, hold Carrabec Community School's sign prior to its October Walking School Bus event. Patti Theberge, a first-grade teacher at Carrabec Community School, takes the lead as a trail of students, which goes back mile, walk from Carrabec High School to the community school during its October Walking School Bus event.

Along with the students, the school’s principal, staff, superintendent and Office Pike all walked the half-mile route.

