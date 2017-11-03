WATERVILLE — An Election Day shuttle will be available to transport voters between the American Legion, 21 College Ave., and the Thomas College Field House, 180 West River Road, every hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7. The polls for the referendum and municipal election will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Waterville voter registration staff will be available for new voters to register or for existing Waterville voters to change their address or name at the polling place on election day or at Waterville City Hall daily during regular business hours
Those who plan to register to vote will need proof of identification (driver’s license, state ID, passport, birth certificate) and proof of residency (any piece of mail showing your Waterville address).
For more information, call 680-4200.