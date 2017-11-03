FARMINGTON — Franklin County Children’s Task Force will offer 17 sessions of Families in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery at 113 Church St.

Sessions will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

These group-based workshops are ideal for partners of parenting adults in treatment and recovery, extended family who may be parenting children of substance abusing adults, and adults in treatment and/or recovery who are in parenting relationships with children.

All workshops offer free childcare and snacks. To register, call 778-6960.

