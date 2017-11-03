FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network’s annual meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

A social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. The program will start at 6 p.m. and last no longer than one hour. Attendees will receive an annual report, along with updates from leadership regarding new medical staff, new services and programs, achievements and more.

A highlight of the program is the presentation of the annual Community Health Leadership Award. Through the award, organization recognizes the unsung heroes who work to improve the health of the greater community and its members.

FCHN is a not-for-profit network of rural health care providers that includes Franklin Memorial Hospital, Evergreen Behavioral Services, Franklin Health medical practices, NorthStar and the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

T0 RSVP, call Jolene Libby, assistant to the president, at 779-2265.

