From the very beginning, Nick Isgro has been the change Waterville needed. He has made sure each line of the budget gets addressed. Nick has made use of veto to make sure the most can be done on the budget before it is passed.

In the past the city was OK with the status quo and did not question that things could actually be cut from the budget. The proof is in the actions of our great leader, and if you want a mayor who is willing to listen and makes you feel like part of the family, I urge you to continue this great momentum and keep Waterville moving forward. Vote Nick Isgro for mayor of Waterville.

Dan Chasse

Waterville

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.