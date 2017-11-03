FARMINGTON — A Jay woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $10,000 over several years from the Mile Ten Owners Road Association in The Forks Plantation in Somerset County.

Bobbie Dawes, 46, entered not guilty pleas to a Class B charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and Class D charge of forgery in Franklin County Unified Court.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dawes on the charges in August.

A conviction on the theft charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while the forgery charge is punishable by a maximum 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Dawes was employed as secretary and treasurer of the Mile Ten Owners Road Association and worked from her home in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in April.

She is accused of writing more than $10,000 in checks without the association’s permission between Jan. 1, 2011, and April 18, 2017, and forging the association president’s name on them, he said then.

Lt. David St. Laurent began an investigation April 12 into the association’s complaint and Dawes was arrested April 18.

Dawes was previously released from jail on $2,500 bail, which Judge Rick Lawrence said will remain in place.

Among the conditions of bail is that she have no contact with members of the Mile 10 association.

A conference on her case is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, in the Farmington court.

