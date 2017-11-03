AUGUSTA
Thursday at 7:05 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Hospital Street and Dyer Drive.
7:20 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.
8:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Forest Avenue.
11:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Road.
12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
12:17 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pine Grove Lane.
12:54 p.m., property was recovered on Pierce Drive.
2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Community Drive.
3:19 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Forest Avenue.
3:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.
3:45 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
4:37 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stover’s Way.
6:12 p.m., indecency was reported on New England Road.
7:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Community Drive.
8:43 p.m., property was recovered on Crossing Way.
GARDINER
Friday at 2:51 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 12:02 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Shady Lane and Central Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
Friday at 5:42 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
6:48 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 5:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 135.
7:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Sanborn Road.
MOUNT VERNON
Thursday at 7:18 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Carr Hill Road.
WAYNE
Thursday at 10:17 a.m., theft was reported on Leadbetter Road.