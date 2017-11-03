I am humbly asking you to vote for my re-election to Waterville City Council Ward 4. As a 30-plus-year businessman, man of faith and as a family man I submit my solemn oath to all my fellow constituents that I will continue to consistently walk my ward and listen with empathy to my constituents grievances and suggestions.

Economic revitalization and encouraging the creation of high-paying jobs is an initiative this community must engage in. Ultimately it will assist our community’s tax base to become a significant strength again.

I am pro-friendly business, and I support lowering the tax mill rate because of the desperate plights of our fixed income people and seniors. I also support our public education system, beginning with the classroom coming first and highlighting the need of teachers needing assistance and ensuring funding reaches that core curriculum.

Sydney Mayhew

city councilor, Ward 4

Waterville

