IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

Friday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 2:27 a.m., a prowler was reported on River Road.

Friday at 6:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:14 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

Friday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

3:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 6:58 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Molunkus Road.

Friday at 9:28 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Hartland Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 2:54 p.m., a case involving vandalism and criminal mischief was reported on Harold Ross Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sappi on Waterville Road.

3:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Osborne Street.

5:32 p.m., a caller from Hardscrabble Lane reported hearing shots fired.

6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

6:01 p.m., sex offenses were reported at the Purple Cow Restaurant and Laundry on Skowhegan Road.

Friday at 2:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Klearview Manor on Skowhegan Road.

7:24 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kelley Street.

8:03 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a noise was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

7:42 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

8:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Whittier Road.

12:31 p.m., noise was reported on South Strong Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:43 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Crash Road.

8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Begin Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 12:30 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Main Street and Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 8:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old County Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 4:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 9:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN NEWPORT, Friday at 10:13 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on School Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

8:47 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., a caller from Center Street reported a person was missing.

3:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Mid Maine Marine Inc. on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:40 p.m., a person went to the police station to report a case of harassment.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:58 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Waverly Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:28 p.m., a burglary was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Canaan Road.

9:56 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Notch Road.

10:11 a.m., a theft was reported, no location given.

11:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Academy Circle.

3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday at 7:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.

9:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Joyce Street.

9:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 3:38 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Anson Road.

IN STRONG, Friday at 6:50 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

1:46 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:14 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:22 p.m., harassment was reported at a location listed as unknown.

3:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Save-A-Lot on The Concourse.

3:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

11:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Columbia Road.

Friday at 12:19 a.m., a caller from Home Place Inn on College Avenue reported a person was missing.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ranger Street.

11:46 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.

8:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a theft was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, no time given, Casey Campbell, 35, of Carthage, was arrested on seven warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:10 p.m., Sarai Isabel York-Norton, 35, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday at 9:23 a.m., Stephen Wight Matherson, 27, of Madison, was arrested and charged with robbery.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:33 p.m., Jenny R. Wickett, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:03 p.m., Thomas E. Patnaude, 22, of Albion, was summoned and charged with displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., Peter Madigan, 74, of Gilman Street, was summoned and charged with failure to register vehicle.

