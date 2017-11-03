IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.
Friday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 2:27 a.m., a prowler was reported on River Road.
Friday at 6:58 a.m., an assault was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:14 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Ella Gerald Road.
Friday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.
3:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 6:58 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Molunkus Road.
Friday at 9:28 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Hartland Road.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 2:54 p.m., a case involving vandalism and criminal mischief was reported on Harold Ross Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.
3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sappi on Waterville Road.
3:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Osborne Street.
5:32 p.m., a caller from Hardscrabble Lane reported hearing shots fired.
6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.
6:01 p.m., sex offenses were reported at the Purple Cow Restaurant and Laundry on Skowhegan Road.
Friday at 2:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Klearview Manor on Skowhegan Road.
7:24 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Kelley Street.
8:03 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a noise was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
7:42 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Bailey Hill Road.
8:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Whittier Road.
12:31 p.m., noise was reported on South Strong Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 7:43 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Crash Road.
8:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Begin Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 12:30 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Main Street and Salem Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 8:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old County Road.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 4:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Friday at 9:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.
IN NEWPORT, Friday at 10:13 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on School Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.
8:47 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., a caller from Center Street reported a person was missing.
3:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Mid Maine Marine Inc. on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:40 p.m., a person went to the police station to report a case of harassment.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:58 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Waverly Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:28 p.m., a burglary was reported on Nokomis Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Canaan Road.
9:56 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Notch Road.
10:11 a.m., a theft was reported, no location given.
11:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
11:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Academy Circle.
3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
Friday at 7:55 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.
9:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Joyce Street.
9:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN STARKS, Friday at 3:38 a.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Anson Road.
IN STRONG, Friday at 6:50 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Phillips Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
1:46 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:14 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:22 p.m., harassment was reported at a location listed as unknown.
3:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Save-A-Lot on The Concourse.
3:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
11:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Columbia Road.
Friday at 12:19 a.m., a caller from Home Place Inn on College Avenue reported a person was missing.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ranger Street.
11:46 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.
8:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Lake Road.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a theft was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, no time given, Casey Campbell, 35, of Carthage, was arrested on seven warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:10 p.m., Sarai Isabel York-Norton, 35, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
Friday at 9:23 a.m., Stephen Wight Matherson, 27, of Madison, was arrested and charged with robbery.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:33 p.m., Jenny R. Wickett, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:03 p.m., Thomas E. Patnaude, 22, of Albion, was summoned and charged with displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., Peter Madigan, 74, of Gilman Street, was summoned and charged with failure to register vehicle.