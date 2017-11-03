Nov. 7 is quickly approaching and I urge the voters of Ward 5 to vote for Julian Payne for school board.

Julian is thoughtful, considerate and not afraid to ask the tough questions. His two children have been in the public school system and are both articulate and successful.

Julian is a champion of our schools; he would rather lead then be led and follow the the status quo. He is strong voice that will put both the interest of our schools and the tax payer first.

Nov. 7 is your chance to make a difference and vote Julian Payne

Karen Rancourt-Thomas

former city councilor

Ward 7

Waterville

