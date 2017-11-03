I’ve come to know Julian Payne, candidate for School Board in Ward 5, over the past year and a half through the citizen’s budget repeal of 2016. Julian is someone with whom I have a great deal of respect and trust. He is fair and factual with his opinions and is always open to discuss his views with anyone he means. Above all else, I know Julian to be a persistent voice seeking a logical and balanced solution to problems facing our city.

Having been an actively involved parent and having two children go through the Waterville school system, Julian truly understands what tools our children need to succeed.

I encourage everyone in Ward 5 to join me in supporting Julian Payne for Ward 5 School Board on Nov. 7.

Nick Champagne

Waterville

