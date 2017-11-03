SUMNER — After a morning-long search that started with a standoff Thursday night, police shortly before noon Friday took into custody a Buckfield man wanted for multiple domestic violence crimes.

Jason Merriam, 36, led police on a chase through the woods of Buckfield and Sumner Friday morning after they had staged Thursday night near a home at 23 Tucker Road, where Merriam was reportedly holed up with three young children.

Police caught him shortly before noon and brought him out of the woods near 103 Bradeen Road in Sumner.

Police said a warrant had been obtained for his arrest.

According to the Oxford Sheriff’s Office, Merriam is wanted for multiple domestic violence crimes and probation violations, is considered a violent individual, and was believed to be armed with dangerous weapons.

“Do not approach or confront Merriam,” police warned before catching him.

Law enforcement responded to a”police emergency” at the home, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said at 9:35 p.m. Thursday.

Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies, Maine State Police troopers and a tactical team were staged near a home at 23 Tucker Road where Merriam was reportedly holed up with three young children.

About 7 a.m. Friday, Maine State Police reported that the children were accounted for and safe.

About 8 a.m. Friday, state police reported that the man fled the house and left the children there, according to WGME.

In 2014, Merriam was arrested on felony charges of violation of bail, violation of a protection order and reckless conduct after causing a three-hour standoff with police.

In 2007, while serving a six-year probation for theft, Merriam was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, criminal threatening and two counts of terrorizing. A charge of kidnapping was dismissed.

In 2008, he pleaded no contest and served a three-year sentence.

He was arrested in Paris in September 2012 for violating conditions of that probation by drinking in public. He was living in Livermore Falls at the time, and pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2013.

A month later, after he moved to Sumner, he was charged with domestic violence assault with prior offenses, domestic violence terrorizing with priors, failure to submit to arrest or detention and probation violation.

