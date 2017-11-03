A Westbrook man is facing a criminal charge following a Thursday night crash that killed his 24-year-old passenger.

Portland police say Olivia Dolloff of Westbrook died in the single car crash. Matthew Dickson, 23, who was driving the gray 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger.

The accident was reported at 10:31 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Stevens Avenue. Traffic was detoured on Frost Street and Stevens Avenue following the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and police ask anyone who witnessed it to call 874-8532 or 874-8575.

PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.