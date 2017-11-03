Some Mainers are finding that the restoration of power doesn’t mean their cable television or internet access also have returned.

Spectrum, the cable company serving much of Maine, stationed generators, fuel and equipment around southern Maine in advance of the storm and brought in company crews from outside of the state before the storm hit Sunday, said Andrew Russell, the company’s director of communications for the Northeast.

He said “several hundred” additional workers had been making repairs and that the “vast majority” of customers were reconnected to cable and the internet when their power was restored.

In some cases, Russell said, power was not restored to nearby cable network connections or lines were damaged, preventing cable services from being delivered to customers.

Russell did not respond to questions about how many customers’ cable or internet services were affected by the storm, how many were still out Friday or how large of an area was affected.

He said if cable lines were damaged in the same place where power lines were hit, electric company crews have to make their connections before cable crews can move in. Russell said utility crews must declare an area safe before Spectrum crews can go in to make repairs.

Russell also said that the company does not provide estimates for when service will be restored because much of its work depends on electricity crews making repairs first.

